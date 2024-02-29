Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan install 100 shelter boxes for homeless animals in Baku, Ganja and Lankaran

To date, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan, with the support of Wolt Azerbaijan, have installed 100 shelter boxes for homeless animals in the streets of Baku, Ganja, and Lankaran.

This eco-friendly initiative, funded by the European Union, utilises up-cycled delivery bags from Wolt Azerbaijan to offer a safe haven for homeless animals.

The main goal of the project is to instil love, kindness and care for homeless animals and to promote sustainable practices.

“The result is obvious, you can encounter food and water bowls placed by local residents in front of every shelter placed, and smiles on every face witnessing the well-being of stray animals,” Young European Ambassador Nargiz Aliyeva said.

“The installation of shelter boxes not only provides a safe refuge for homeless animals but also fosters a culture of compassion and empathy towards our furry friends,” said Farid Mansurov, President of the Azerbaijani NGO ‘Good World Animals Rescue and Protection’ (GWARP). “Such initiatives are crucial in addressing the needs of vulnerable animals and promoting a more humane society.”