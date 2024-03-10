Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 10 March 2024 15:05 (UTC +04:00)
FIG World Cup in Baku: Austrian gymnast wins gold in floor exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Austrian athlete Charlize Mörz has won the gold medal in floor exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a score of 13.566 points, Trend reports.

The silver medal went to Chinese athlete Ou Yushan with a score of 13.533. Kaylia Nemour representing Algeria won the bronze medal with a score of 13.266 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

