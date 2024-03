BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Huseynov outclassed two-fold European champion Armenian Rudolf Garboyan in the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Trend reports.

Huseynov (51 kg) can secure a berth in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics by gaining a victory in the quarterfinal to be held on March 11.