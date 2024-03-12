AFFA's Committee cracks down on Azerbaijani football coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The coach of the second team of Kapaz Orkhan Verdiyev was punished, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

According to Idman.biz, the coach's actions during the XXVI round of the Substitutes League were to blame.

The coach was given a straight red card for disrespecting the referee in the 76th minute of the Kapaz-2 - Neftchi-2 match. After being punished, Verdiyev attempted to exert pressure on the judge.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) suspended him for five games. The Kapaz-2 team was fined 400 manat ($235).

