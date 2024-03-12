Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC departs for Leverkusen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Qarabagh FC has left for Germany for the return match against German Bayer in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The team departed by charter flight from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijani champion will arrive in Köln in about 6 hours. The team members will go from there to Leverkusen, where the match will be held.

To note, the match between Bayer and Qarabag will start on March 14 at 00:00 Baku time at Bay Arena.

