Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC departs for Leverkusen (VIDEO)

Society Materials 12 March 2024 19:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Qarabagh FC has left for Germany for the return match against German Bayer in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The team departed by charter flight from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijani champion will arrive in Köln in about 6 hours. The team members will go from there to Leverkusen, where the match will be held.

To note, the match between Bayer and Qarabag will start on March 14 at 00:00 Baku time at Bay Arena.

