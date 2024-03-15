My aim to reach final of AGF Trophy Int'l Artistic Gymnastics Tournament - Kazakh gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. My goal is to compete consistently and make it to the finals of the AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament, Kazakh gymnast Ameli Mukusheva told Trend.

"The AGF Trophy tournament is my first international competition this year. Due to a minor injury, I was unable to fully prepare for the tournament. I compete on all four apparatus during the tournament, but my strongest suit is the vault, where I want to place in the finals," the athlete said.

The gymnast from Kazakhstan confessed that she would like to take part in the training camp in Baku.

"The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is big and beautiful, and conditions for athletes are good. I would like to come here for training camp," she added.

To note, the AGF Trophy international artistic gymnastics tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. About 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia participated in the competition.

