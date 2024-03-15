Former Moldovan PM talks over power of technology to address global challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. We have access to great technologies capable of helping us solve global problems, former Moldovan prime minister Chiril Gaburici said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, today humanity has all the necessary resources to solve problems such as global warming, environmental pollution, health problems, and ensuring access to education and food supplies.

“We need to get our priorities right, and these priorities must be taken into account. We need to build an honest and respectful global dialogue in which we find compromises that unite us,” he added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

