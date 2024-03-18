Signs of violence on human remains found in Azerbaijan's mass graves - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Human remains found in Azerbaijan's mass graves have violence signs, Orkhan Rzayev from the country's Military Prosecutor's Office said at a briefing on the discovery of a mass grave in Khojaly, Trend reports.

He claimed that there were indications of hand binding and traumatizing things struck by the remains.

Meanwhile, the number of discovered remains in the mass grave in Khojaly has reached 18. At the current stage of forensic genetic examination, the identities of nine people have been established. All of the aforementioned people vanished on February 26, 1992, in the Khojaly district, according to the investigation materials.

