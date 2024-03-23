Pre-junior winners of 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The winners and medalists of the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics for female athletes in the "pre-junior" age category (born in 2011) were honored at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Winners and medalists were determined in four types of exercises: ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball.

Azada Atakishieva won the gold medal for the hoop exercise, Maya Kozachuk won the silver medal, and Nur Sadigova won the bronze medal.

Azada Atakishieva climbed to the top step of the podium in the ball program, Maya Kozachuk took the second position, and Alina Kolesnikova took the third place.

Maya Kozachuk took first place in the club program, Elizaveta Efremova took second place, and Azada Atakishieva took third place.

Maya Kozachuk won a gold medal for the program with ribbon, Azada Atakishieva won the silver medal, and Elizaveta Efremova got the bronze.

Maya Kozachuk, Azada Atakishieva, and Alina Kolesnikova are pupils of the "Ojaq" Sports Club; Elizaveta Efremova is a student of the Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics; and Nur Sadygova represents the Republican Complex Sports School.

The 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 21–23. Pupils of the "Ojaq" Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, "Gracia" Sports Club, Kur Olympic Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira, and Sumgayit are taking part in the competitions.

Meanwhile, the 29th Azerbaijan Championship is held in three age categories: the "pre-junior" category (born in 2011), the "junior" category (born in 2009–2010), and the "adult" category (born in 2008 and older), showcasing routines with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball. Additionally, teams participating in group exercises among "junior" gymnasts (born between 2009 and 2011) are competing with routines featuring five hoops and five clubs.

