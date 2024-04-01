I want to take revenge on Macedonian opponent - Azerbaijani wrestler

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. I want to take revenge on Macedonian wrestler Vladimir Yegorov in Baku, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), a freestyle wrestler representing the Azerbaijan national team told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

Rzazade announced his goal in the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which will start on April 5 in Baku. The 25-year-old wrestler expressed confidence that he will win a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

"I have high self-confidence. I think I can do this. We are eagerly waiting for the race to start. We will do our best to be successful in front of our native fans and make our people happy," he said.

Rzazade also revealed the names of his main opponents.

"I have strong opponents. The most important of them is Macedonian Vladimir Yegorov. I want to take revenge on him. After being subjected to unfair judgment by the referees, he emerged victorious over me in the final of the European championship. Moreover, Turkish wrestler Suleyman Atli presents a formidable challenge. Indeed, none of the athletes slated to compete in Baku can be called weak," the wrestler added.

To note, freestyle wrestlers will perform in Baku on April 7.

