BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan's aerobic gymnastics team won a silver medal in an international tournament in Bratislava, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The team included Fidan Ibrahimova, Leyla Ahmadova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Maryam Topchubashova, and Sara Alikhanli.

To note, the international aerobic gymnastics tournament was held on April 12–14.

