Baku hosts inauguration of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. An opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy has today been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The event started with demonstration of the new mascots of the federation – an elegant gazelle and a brave fox – to the public, then followed with the presentation of the participating countries and their flags.

Addressing the ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov underscored that the hosting of regular prestigious competition in gymnastics in capital Baku indicates the attention and care shown to sports in the country. Describing Baku as one of the key centers of world gymnastics, the minister pointed out that Azerbaijan's sporting achievements are increasing, with gymnastics developing year by year.

FIG World Cup 2024 will welcome 116 gymnasts from 41 countries. The competition will run until April 21.

PHOTO: Zaur Mustafaev