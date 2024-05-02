Some nations' policies towards Azerbaijan show hypocrisy - Turkish-Azerbaijani fund chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Some countries pursue hypocritical policies towards Azerbaijan and act with double standards, Head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation, and Solidarity Foundation Aygun Attar said, Trend reports.

She made this statement at the panel discussion, "Ensuring Sustainable Peace for Revival and Preservation of Culture in the Post-Conflict Period," which was part of the VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

"While our territories were occupied, our cultural heritage endured acts of vandalism and destruction." We are convening and deliberating on these matters. All individuals worldwide should demonstrate against these acts of vandalism. Individuals who choose not to speak out about the acts of vandalism that occurred during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories suddenly become vocal when it comes to the destruction of cultural assets in other nations. Azerbaijan is not only safeguarding its own cultural heritage, but it is also striving to preserve the cultural heritage of the entire world. What is the reason behind certain countries adopting a hypocritical stance towards Azerbaijan and employing double standards in their communication? Detriment to the Azerbaijani ecosystem has global repercussions for our planet's ecology," she stated.

Currently, the second day of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue is underway in Baku.

Notably, a total of 700 guests from around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

