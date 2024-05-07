Azerbaijan seeks new soccer coach, with likely ex-German team coach in crosshairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. One more candidate for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national soccer team has been named, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The German press notes that AFFA wants to attract Stefan Kuntz to the national team, and the leadership of the organization is seriously interested in the 62-year-old specialist.

Kuntz is also on Bayern's list of candidates for head coach.

However, Stefan Kuntz is close to choosing Canada. He is in serious negotiations with the North Americans about his appointment.

Kuntz's last job was with the Turkish national team. He was in charge from September 2021 to September 2023.

To note, Stefan Kuntz has coached the German U-21 and U-23 national teams, as well as lower league clubs, during his coaching career. He was a two-time European champion and silver medalist with the U21 national youth team.

