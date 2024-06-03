Baku hosts gala show of Gym For All International Challenge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The gala show of the 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge took place on Baku Seaside Boulevard (behind the building of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig), Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gaibov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, representatives of the sports community, and foreign guests.

Before the start of the gala show, an awards ceremony took place. In the Best Performance category, the winners were teams representing Sierra Leone and Georgia (Acro Family); Best Costum" - Team Mongolia; The most active user of social networks – Aigul Babasheva; The most active parents – parents of team members representing the Olympic sports complexes in Gabala and Oguz; “The oldest participant” – Valida Hasanova (The Youth of the 70's team); “The youngest participant” is Aziza Nuri (team “Madagascar”). The winners in these nominations were awarded diplomas and awards.

Next, a gala show took place, where 25 teams presented bright, dynamic, fascinating programs.

Sharing their impressions, the participants of the 2nd Baku International “Challenge” on “Gymnastics for All” noted that there was a wonderful atmosphere at the event.

According to Aigul Babasheva, a coach in rhythmic gymnastics and “Gymnastics for all” at the Olympic training and sports center “Kur” (Mingachevir), the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex and the branch of the Ojag Sports club in Agdash, holding such events plays a big role in the development sports.

"It is gratifying that all participants in the Baku Gym For All International Challenge are filled with the most wonderful impressions; the memories of participating in this event will remain with them for many years. The teams of which I am a coach prepared very seriously for the festival and performed well. For a coach, the greatest happiness is to see the success of his students,” said Aigul Babasheva, who not only prepared the teams for participation, but also took the “Challenge” stage as part of the “Moonlight” group.

Seven-year-old Farida Ahmedzadeh is participating in the Baku Gym For All International Challenge for the first time; she performed as part of a team representing the Olympic Sports Complex in Goychay.

"It’s so interesting here, there are so many teams, they perform great. But most of all I liked the The Youth of the 70's team. It was also interesting to take part in various master classes, we learned a lot," she noted.

The Youth of the 70's team included residents of the social service institution for the elderly of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan. As team member Valida Hasanova emphasized, she has been involved in sports since her youth.

"I thank the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the invitation to the festival. I liked that there are a lot of young people on the organizing committee of the event, it’s nice to watch their work. Speaking about the performance of our team, I will say that considering the age of the participants, we performed excellently," Hasanova added.

A member of the Acro Family team (Georgia), gymnast Nino Puzirova noted that the "Challenge" is organized at a high level.

"I was able to watch the performances of some teams, they were all wonderful, their programs were very bright and interesting. It’s nice that among the participants there are gymnasts of different ages, and we are all united by a love of sports," Nino Puzirova noted.

Gymnast Narmin Akhmedova, who has Azerbaijani roots, represents the Georgian team Acro Family, as well as Nino Puzirova.

"I live in the city of Rustavi, I came to Baku for the first time, I am happy to be here. I dreamed of visiting the capital of Azerbaijan, and thanks to “Challenge” such an opportunity presented itself. “Challenge was great, I hope that next year I will come to Baku again and take part in the event,” said Narmin Akhmedova.

The 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge takes place on the first and second of June. More than 800 gymnasts from 61 teams took part in the 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge. Participants perform in two age categories - under 50 years old and over 50 years old. This gymnastics festival unites people regardless of age and level of physical fitness. The event was memorable for master classes, colorful team processions and entertainment programs.

Gym for all is a non-competitive sport that is very popular around the world. Gym for all is the personification of a good mood, a healthy lifestyle and the philosophy of friendship. Every person can do “Gym for all,” regardless of age or level of physical fitness.