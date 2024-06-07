Baku airport welcomed the first flight of Air Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On June 7, Heydar Aliyev International Airport received the first flight of the national air carrier of Montenegro on the Tivat-Baku en route.

The Air Montenegro plane successfully landed at Baku airport at 13:50 local time.

The Montenegrin air carrier will operate flights on the Tivat-Baku-Tivat route twice a week: on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets for this en route can be purchased on the airline’s official website www.airmontenegro.com.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to offer passengers more travel opportunities, attracting new airlines and expanding the geography of flights.