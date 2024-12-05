Int'l program participants make tour of Shusha, Khankendi cities in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 5. Participants of the "Shusha – OIC Youth Capital 2024" international program have made a tour of Shusha and Khankendi cities after the program's closure ceremony, Trend reports.

The guests visited Karabakh University and the Khankendi city square.

Then the foreign guests got acquainted with the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the Shusha Fortress.

About 300 official representatives of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and observers, youth, and volunteers took part in the three-day event in Shusha.

To note, in October 2023, the 11th session of the OIC Youth Forum Executive Board declared Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, as the OIC Youth Capital for 2024.

Moreover, on April 17, 2024, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On measures connected with the election of Shusha city as the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024”.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel