Azerbaijan hosts another training as part of “Diaspora Academy-2” project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The 5th training session under the "Diaspora Academy-2" project focused on "Rules for Writing Appeals and Letters to Government Agencies and International Organizations,” Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

During the session, Vali Alibekov, an expert and head of the Center for Political Technologies, briefed participants on the roles and powers of government bodies and international organizations. He also provided guidance on the procedures for drafting and handling letters and appeals, establishing feedback mechanisms, and addressing other relevant issues.

"The participants shared their experiences and discussed the challenges they faced on this topic, as well as potential solutions. The session concluded with responses to their questions," the State Committee reported.