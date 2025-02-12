Azerbaijan shares in-country schedule for 2025 CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The dates for the III Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in Azerbaijan have been confirmed, Trend reports.

The announcement came following the inaugural meeting of the event's organizing committee.

The Committee announced that the III CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025, in Azerbaijan's Ganja, which has been designated as the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States" for the year, as well as in six other cities across Azerbaijan. The competition will include 23 sports, with eight sports being held in Ganja, four in Mingachevir, four in Gabala, three in Sheki, two in Goygol, one in Yevlakh, and one in Khankendi.

The CIS Games represent a multifaceted athletic convergence among the sovereign entities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, with the inaugural iteration transpiring in Kazan, Russia, subsequent to a deferral necessitated by the global COVID-19 health crisis. The competitions are accessible to competitors aged 23 and below, with Olympic and world titleholders eligible to engage provided they meet the stipulated age criteria.

