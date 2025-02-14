E-calculator to allow Russian citizens to check their temporary stay in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Russian citizens will be able to check temporary stay terms in Azerbaijan with an electronic calculator (e-calculator), the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the service, the temporary stay term for Russian citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia, who visit Azerbaijan without a visa has been set at 90 days within one calendar year from January 1, 2025.

In compliance with legislative requirements and to ensure convenience in planning trips to the country for Russian citizens, the State Migration Service has launched an electronic calculator called "Check Temporary Stay Term" on its official website. This tool will allow users to calculate the unused temporary stay term within one calendar year.

Through this electronic service, Russian citizens traveling to Azerbaijan without a visa will be able to check the unused temporary stay period in the country during the current calendar year online.

To use this service, individuals need to go to the "Check Temporary Stay Period" section on the service's official website and enter their entry and exit dates from the country (sequentially) for the current calendar year in the pop-up window. After submitting the query, the number of unused temporary stay days for the current year will be provided to users in real-time.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the State Migration Service at the (012) 919 Call Center, visiting the official social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram), or emailing the Public Relations Department at [email protected].

