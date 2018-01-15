Bulgarian PM: Direct transport link between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria to promote tourism development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The availability of direct transport link between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will promote tourism development, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, while making press statements with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Jan. 15.

The Prime Minister said that Bulgaria is exporting to Azerbaijan goods in the fields of agriculture and economy.

"We hope that we can expand these opportunities. If Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Bulgaria, then we can balance this commodity exchange. All these investments, availability of direct transport - given that we can arrive in Baku in three hours –will allow us to develop the economy and tourism, and enable Azerbaijani tourists to come to Bulgaria's mountain and sea resorts. Bulgarian tourists are keenly interested in your ancient land. This is useful for both countries,” said Borissov.

“Of course, during a conversation with our colleagues in Brussels, there was a tendency to boycott the holding of the European Games in a Muslim country. Someone tried to disrupt this event. We know that. Of course, we had another position on that. I would not say that this is a separate policy. Simplification of the visa regime may also contribute to the expansion of our relations. Taking on a responsibility, I have discussed with my EU counterparts the visa facilitation with Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. I think we can work in this direction comfortably. I can try to do that. But it also depends on my main colleagues in the European Union,” the PM stressed.

