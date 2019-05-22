Transport hub planned to be created in Baku's Sabunchu settlement

22 May 2019 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan needs additional 50 passenger trains and 4,000 freight railcars, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said, Trend reports on May 22.

“The Azerbaijan Railways company ordered three trains from Stadler company for this year,” he said. “Twelve more trains are planned to be bought during the following years. We plan to expand the infrastructure of railway transport in Baku. The railway will be extended to the airport. A positive feature is the safety, comfort and affordability of rail services.”

“So far, 3,100 freight railcars have been purchased,” Gurbanov added. “As a result of the negotiations with Stadler company, we bought seven trains, with four cars each. Some of the trains will run on diesel. In total, we should buy 50 passenger trains and about 4,000 freight railcars."

He stressed that the new railway stations are being built on the basis of a new concept.

"The new concept is based on comfort and safety,” Gurbanov said. “There are parks around the stations where people can relax. Special attention is paid to the security issues. A shopping center, cafes and other catering facilities are planned to be opened at the stations.”

He stressed that a transport hub is planned to be created in Baku’s Sabunchi settlement.

"The essence of the negotiations with the Baku Transport Agency is that the number of buses entering the city center will decrease thanks to this hub,” Gurbanov added. “Sabunchi settlement will become a kind of urban center."

