Azerbaijani delegation attending 108th Session of Int’l Labor Conference

The 108th Session of the International Labor Conference is taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations of the member countries of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and social partners, Trend reports.

At the event, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

The delegation also includes senior officials of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan.

During the session, discussions are being held on the “Future of Labor” initiative topic, dedicated to the ILO centenary.

During the plenary session, a presentation by Sahil Babayev is scheduled to be held.

