Gold decreases in price in Azerbaijan

10 July 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.913 manats to 2,368.5590 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0396 manats to 25.6488 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 3.0345 manats to 1,379.3205 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 14.5435 manats to 2,633.8100 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 10, 2019

July 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,368.5590

2,373.4720

Silver

XAG

25.6488

25.6092

Platinum

XPT

1,379.3205

1,382.3550

Palladium

XPD

2,633.8100

2,648.3535

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 10)

