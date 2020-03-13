Gasoline prices decline in Azerbaijan amid oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Decrease in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan for Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 grades is due to global drop in oil prices, Deputy Head of Public Relations and Events Department at the Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

"Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 gasoline grades are not produced in Azerbaijan. They are imported from abroad, unlike RON-92 gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, which are produced in Azerbaijan and are in great demand in the country, therefore, prices for them are set and regulated by the state, in particular, the Tariff Council, he said.

Prices for Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 gasoline grades depend on fluctuations in oil prices, and in this regard, due to drop of oil prices on world markets, the gasoline grades are delivered to Azerbaijan at reduced prices.

In Azerbaijan, from March 13, the prices of Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 grades have been reduced. One liter of Premium Euro-95 gasoline now costs 1.2 manat ($0.71) (previously 1.5 manat ($0.88)), and Super Euro-98 - 1.4 manat ($0.82) (currently 1.6 manat ($0.94)).

($1 = 1.7 manat on Mar. 13)