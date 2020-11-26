36th COMCEC session opens under chairmanship of Turkish president (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 36th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) was held under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the format of a video conference on November 25, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The delegations of the OIC member-states, representatives of specialized OIC institutions and various international organizations attended the event.

President Erdogan delivered an opening speech at the ceremony.

OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen, officials from Bangladesh, Kuwait, Nigeria on Asian, Arab and African regional groups stressed the importance of expanding ties of brotherhood and solidarity among the OIC member-states, brought to attention the ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

Then the Azerbaijani representative delivered a speech.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the role of the OIC in improving well-being and solving the problems in the Islamic world, cooperation of member-states through various platforms of the structure and the implementation of joint projects.