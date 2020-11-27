Luxury hotels to be created in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Luxury hotels will be created in the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam told Trend on Nov. 27.

“Moreover, the work will be carried out to attract international brands to this Azerbaijani region,” Saglam said.

"After the development of infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, opening of hotels there will be the priority issue,” executive director added. “But first, it is necessary to conduct research. International brands of the hotel business can be attracted to the Nagorno-Karabakh region as the region has a remarkable tourism potential."