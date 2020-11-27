Luxury hotels to be created in Nagorno-Karabakh region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:
Luxury hotels will be created in the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam told Trend on Nov. 27.
“Moreover, the work will be carried out to attract international brands to this Azerbaijani region,” Saglam said.
"After the development of infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, opening of hotels there will be the priority issue,” executive director added. “But first, it is necessary to conduct research. International brands of the hotel business can be attracted to the Nagorno-Karabakh region as the region has a remarkable tourism potential."
Latest
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale
Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible
Ruling coalition in Germany stands for Berlin’s participation in promoting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
French Senate Resolution is blow to French interests in South Caucasus - Center for Economic Reforms Analysis