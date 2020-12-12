Working group created for restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - President's assistant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Discussions on the start of reconstruction work on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation are underway, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists, Trend reports.
“The head of state signed an order to start reconstruction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. In accordance with this order, a working group was created. Discussions and planning work in the direction are underway,” Hajiyev noted.
Latest
Policy of Turkmenistan, based on principles of Neutrality, deserves universal recognition, respect - Executive Secretary of CIS
Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War
France pushed to investigate war crimes of French citizens of Armenian origin who fought in Karabakh hostilities
“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Liberation of Azerbaijan's native lands was one of essential covenants of Heydar Aliyev - Mikhail Gusman
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)