Visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey to expand trade opportunities - expert

Economy 14 December 2020 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Traveling between Turkey and Azerbaijan using only ID cards will create great opportunities for both countries in terms of tourism and economic cooperation, Head of the Turkish Media Association Akram Kyzyltash told Trend.

According to Kiziltash, the ‘One nation, two states’ expression already demonstrates a high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“This will lead to a dramatic increase in opportunities for mutual trade and joint investment. The simplification of travel rules will have a positive impact on the economies of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the establishment of new relations with neighboring countries. In particular, the new road to Nakhchivan will take this development to a new level,” Kyzyltash noted.

“I hope that this will strengthen not only economic relations between the two countries, but also brotherhood, as well as contribute to other areas of cooperation,” said Kyzyltash.

On December 10, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed in Baku Protocol No. 1 between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey on amendments to the Agreement on mutual exemption from visas, signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey in Baku on February 25, 2020.

After the entry into force of the protocol, citizens of the two countries will be able to travel without a visa with an identity card and other documents to cross the border, as well as stay in the countries without a visa for 90 days.

