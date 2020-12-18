Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November

Turkish two-wheeler exports, like bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles, jumped nearly 79.17% year-on-year in November to reach $10.8 million (TL 83.85 million), according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Exports totaled $6.1 million in the same month of last year, according to the data cited by Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday.

Local manufacturers sold two-wheeler products to 52 countries in November 2020.

In the January-November period, the 11-month foreign sales to a total of 115 countries increased by 53.18% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $86.1 million.

In November, Turkey made most of its two-wheeler exports to Europe. Thirteen of the top 15 countries to which the products were sent last month were European countries.

The Netherlands, where bicycle use is very common, took the lead among the markets. Exports to the country increased by 104.57% to hit $1.9 million, compared to the same month of 2019.

Exports to France, which ranked second, were recorded at $1.7 million with an increase of 89.26%, while sales to Spain also jumped by 118.17% to $1.6 million.

The sector's exports to Finland and Italy totaled $1.34 million and $1.33 million, respectively, in November.

The increase in exports to Bulgaria was also noteworthy. Two-wheeler exports to the country increased by 1167%, from $39,000 to $500,000, compared to November 2019.

In the first 11 months, products worth $14.4 million were sent to the Netherlands, which again ranked first, followed by Finland with $12.1 million and France with $10.8 million.