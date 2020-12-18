Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November

Economy 18 December 2020 07:46 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November

Turkish two-wheeler exports, like bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles, jumped nearly 79.17% year-on-year in November to reach $10.8 million (TL 83.85 million), according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Exports totaled $6.1 million in the same month of last year, according to the data cited by Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday.

Local manufacturers sold two-wheeler products to 52 countries in November 2020.

In the January-November period, the 11-month foreign sales to a total of 115 countries increased by 53.18% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $86.1 million.

In November, Turkey made most of its two-wheeler exports to Europe. Thirteen of the top 15 countries to which the products were sent last month were European countries.

The Netherlands, where bicycle use is very common, took the lead among the markets. Exports to the country increased by 104.57% to hit $1.9 million, compared to the same month of 2019.

Exports to France, which ranked second, were recorded at $1.7 million with an increase of 89.26%, while sales to Spain also jumped by 118.17% to $1.6 million.

The sector's exports to Finland and Italy totaled $1.34 million and $1.33 million, respectively, in November.

The increase in exports to Bulgaria was also noteworthy. Two-wheeler exports to the country increased by 1167%, from $39,000 to $500,000, compared to November 2019.

In the first 11 months, products worth $14.4 million were sent to the Netherlands, which again ranked first, followed by Finland with $12.1 million and France with $10.8 million.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens
Turkish firms in Singapore to benefit from wider access to RCEP markets, envoy says
Turkish firms in Singapore to benefit from wider access to RCEP markets, envoy says
Turkey to take needed steps to ensure sustainable ceasefire in Karabakh - FM
Turkey to take needed steps to ensure sustainable ceasefire in Karabakh - FM
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November Economy 07:46
Members of Congress will get vaccinated with first round of vaccine -physician US 07:35
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 07:01
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 310,000: Johns Hopkins University US 06:27
Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen Other News 05:43
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens Turkey 05:01
U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project ICT 03:59
Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in U.S. Finance 02:48
IMF steering committee names Swedish finance minister as next chair Finance 01:57
Oil prices rise, hit 9-month high on U.S. stimulus progress Oil&Gas 01:09
FAO promotes use of climate-friendly farming methods in Turkmenistan Business 00:23
Google urged to vet online financial promotions better ICT 00:18
Iran-Afghan coexistence presents new model of immigration: Official Society 17 December 23:32
Turkish firms in Singapore to benefit from wider access to RCEP markets, envoy says Business 17 December 23:29
We have slowed the spread of coronavirus - PM Gakharia Georgia 17 December 23:22
Earthquake hits northeast of Almaty city Kazakhstan 17 December 22:52
Poland to impose nationwide lockdown from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17 Europe 17 December 22:29
UK says chances of Brexit trade deal below 50%, despite EU optimism Europe 17 December 21:37
Azerbaijan talks results of its athletes’ performances in Turkey at gymnastics championship Society 17 December 21:04
OPEC ready to support reconstruction on liberated Azerbaijani territories Oil&Gas 17 December 20:57
Azerbaijan can join US "The Clean Network" program – ambassador Politics 17 December 20:32
Azerbaijan assisting 6,143 families at initial stage upon presidential order Politics 17 December 20:25
Foreign trade balance between Azerbaijan and Vietnam becomes positive Business 17 December 20:13
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 17 December 19:57
Swiss RSI TV and radio channel prepares reportage from Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 December 19:52
Azerbaijan working on strategy for dev't of regional tourism in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 17 December 19:33
NBG: Georgia's floating exchange rate offers capacity to absorb shocks Finance 17 December 19:17
Azerbaijan reveals medical workers killed during 44-day war with Armenia Politics 17 December 19:09
Azerbaijan shows monuments to be restored in liberated territories (VIDEO) Society 17 December 18:52
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks COVID-19 infections among military personnel Society 17 December 18:48
Uzbekistan, Italy ready to work on strengthening multifaceted co-op Business 17 December 18:41
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure discusses its activities carried out in 2020 Construction 17 December 18:34
EU starts 'Pilot Regions Integrated Development Program' in Georgia Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring energy security at global level - minister Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies issued to farmers Business 17 December 18:18
Volume of financial assets, liabilities in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 17 December 17:58
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:48
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:46
Now we are facing new stage of development of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:45
Georgian Industrial Asset Management Group shares data on exports Business 17 December 17:43
Afghanistan was among first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:41
Without security, stability it is very difficult to build future - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:40
Uzbekneftegaz launches booster compressor station at Uchkyr field Oil&Gas 17 December 17:36
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production value Business 17 December 17:35
Nagorno-Karabakh from point of international law - Azerbaijan's part - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:31
Subsistence minimum for average household up in Georgia Business 17 December 17:27
Success of Georgia’s economy depends on ability of private sector to attract funds from investors Business 17 December 17:24
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression Society 17 December 17:24
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:23
IFC supports projects on providing dialysis services in Uzbekistan Business 17 December 17:20
Co-op between BP and International Bank of Azerbaijan - part of ICT sector development strategy ICT 17 December 17:20
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy onshore electrical panels Tenders 17 December 17:19
Human rights resolution against Iran not legally valid - MFA spokesman Society 17 December 17:15
Turkmenistan building new plant for manufacturing of construction materials Business 17 December 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 17 December 16:59
Turkish Haber Global TV shows video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 16:58
FIA approves date for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Transport 17 December 16:53
Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression Politics 17 December 16:52
Uzbekistan’s gas exports down due to drop in demand Business 17 December 16:38
Retail sales of pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan grows Business 17 December 16:35
Business activity index increases in Uzbekistan Finance 17 December 16:31
Azerbaijan records decrease in kerosene production Oil&Gas 17 December 16:30
Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO) Economy 17 December 16:30
Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19 Georgia 17 December 16:27
Azerbaijan's eleven-month metallurgical production rises Business 17 December 16:16
Russia, Kyrgyzstan increase import of Kazakh-made passenger cars Transport 17 December 16:16
Tbilisi Energy gas supply company talks natural gas costs for commercial consumption Oil&Gas 17 December 16:15
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 17 December 16:12
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 17 December 16:04
EU allocates funds for development of agriculture and rural areas in Georgia Business 17 December 16:02
Kazakhstan increases petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 17 December 16:02
Cushman & Wakefield involves in development of Georgian Tskaltubo Resort concept Business 17 December 16:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 17 Society 17 December 15:51
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency grows Finance 17 December 15:28
Kazakhstan increases exports to China year-on-year Business 17 December 15:05
Azerbaijanis in Canada develop mobile application simulating fame Politics 17 December 15:04
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan trade turnover surges despite COVID-19 Business 17 December 15:00
Details of Iran's trade turnover with ECO member states announced Business 17 December 14:59
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 December 14:58
WHO discloses number of medical masks sent to Azerbaijan free of charge Society 17 December 14:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 17 December 14:50
Azerbaijan confirms 4,124 new COVID-19 cases, 4,205 recoveries Society 17 December 14:44
Exports from Iran's Golestan Province to increase Business 17 December 14:38
Spain increases export of agricultural products to Turkmenistan Business 17 December 14:38
IsDB and Oxford University Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Multidimensional Poverty Assessment Arab World 17 December 14:36
UK job furlough spending rises to 46.4 billion pounds Europe 17 December 14:33
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy computer components via tender Tenders 17 December 14:29
Foreign exchange reserves to be kept at adequate level in Georgia Business 17 December 14:19
Georgia to spend significant funds to set up additional quarantine zones at hotels Business 17 December 14:19
Azerbaijan records growth in production of tobacco for 11M2020 Business 17 December 14:18
Iran discloses amount of investments made into Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 17 December 14:18
Azerbaijan strengthening security measures in Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 17 December 14:18
Georgia sees increase in demand for natural gas Oil&Gas 17 December 14:17
Azerbaijan reveals 11M2020 chemicals production volumes Business 17 December 14:02
Uzbekistan’s commercial banks increase US dollar rate Finance 17 December 14:02
Geostat reveals volume of oil products consumed in Georgia Oil&Gas 17 December 13:58
11M2020 investments in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector edge up Oil&Gas 17 December 13:56
Azerbaijani President awards group of servicemen Politics 17 December 13:54
Oil and gas industry is at risk of underinvestment Oil&Gas 17 December 13:46
All news