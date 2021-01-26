Tax exemptions on wheat imports, sales may be extended in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The import and sale of wheat, the production, and sale of wheat flour and bread in Azerbaijan may be exempt from taxes for one more year, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment proposed to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the import and sale of wheat, production, and sale of wheat flour and bread in Azerbaijan were exempt from taxes until January 1, 2021.

It is proposed to extend the grace period for another year.

Also, given that the term of the decision on exemption from taxes on the production and sale of bran expires on March 1, 2021, and this area is important in terms of the development of livestock and poultry farming, it is also proposed to extend this period for one more year.