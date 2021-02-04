Azerbaijan opens one more SME Friend office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
The ‘SME Friend’ office has been opened in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan district, Trend reports citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME).
Subjects of micro-, small and medium-sized businesses and potential entrepreneurs wishing to create their own business in Shirvan and in the surrounding territories can contact the Shirvan office of ‘SME Friend’ to support business activities.
The office is located in the Shirvan Youth Center.
At present, SME Friend operates in 21 cities and 26 districts of Azerbaijan.
In 2021, it is planned to open offices of ‘SME Friend’ in Salyan, Ismayilli, Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Goychay, and other cities and districts of the country.
