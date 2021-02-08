Azerbaijan to present new electronic management system for social services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The development of the 'Electronic Case Management' system in Azerbaijan, which is a modern form of management of social services provided to socially vulnerable groups of the population, is nearing completion, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

The system is being created within the framework of the ministry's cooperation with the UNICEF office in Azerbaijan, said the message.

"The system is being integrated into the Centralized Electronic Information System (CEIS) of the ministry and will function as its subsystem. The goal is to create a mechanism for managing social services based on flexible and modern operating principles in order to further increase the efficiency, quality and availability of these services," the message reads.

"Officers of the ministry's Social Services Agency will enter into the electronic system all information about the daily work with persons and families in difficult situations and plans for activities in this direction. The agency will constantly monitor services provided to these families and individuals, the process of solving their problems within a unified system," added the message.