Salt imported to Azerbaijan from Iran turns out to be inconsummable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The consignment of salt imported to Azerbaijan from Iran turned out to be unfit for consumption, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The agency's inspectors checked 49.8 tons of salt imported from Iran to Azerbaijan by the individual Zabil Isgandarov.

“The samples taken during the inspection were transferred to the appropriate laboratory of the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety. Following inspections, it was found out that the mass fraction of iodine in the product doesn’t meet the requirements of technical regulations,” the agency noted.

“The agency ruled that the products were unsuitable for consumption and didn’t allow the sale of the batch. Currently, appropriate measures are being taken within the framework of legal requirements,” said the agency.