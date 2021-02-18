All players of innovation ecosystem can use opportunities of INNOLAND center - ASAN Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN service) under the President of Azerbaijan held a meeting entitled the ‘Innovation Ecosystem’ at the INNOLAND incubation and acceleration center, the ASAN Service told Trend.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the ASAN Service Ulvi Mehdiyev, as well as the heads of 11 different incubation and acceleration centers actively operating in the field of innovations in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Chairman of the ASAN service, Ulvi Mehdiyev, noted that on behalf of the Azerbaijani president, the relevant structures are carrying out certain work to harmonize the field of innovation.

He noted that the opportunities of the INNOLAND center can be used by all players of this ecosystem equally.

Mehdiyev further highlighted the importance of promoting innovative ideas in Azerbaijan, developing a startup environment, applying favorable legislation and funding mechanisms.

