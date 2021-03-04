Azerbaijan, Iran negotiating to open customs post on border, in Khudaferin village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4

By Elchin Mehdiyev, Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Negotiations are underway on the opening of the customs post on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran in Khudaferin village, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a briefing, Trend reports on Mar.4.

"The negotiations are being held between the customs authorities and other structures of the two countries. It’s difficult to name a specific date for the post's opening, but work is underway in this direction," added Mehdiyev.

The village is located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).