Spike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus

Economy 6 March 2021 04:21 (UTC+04:00)
Spike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus

Canada’s exports to the United States, its largest trading partner, rose sharply in January, leading to a surprise trade surplus, Statistics Canada said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Canada’s trade surplus with the rest of the world was C$1.41 billion ($1.11 billion) in January, the largest since July 2014. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$1.40 billion.

The Canadian dollar clawed back some of its earlier decline after the data, trading 0.1% lower at 1.2678 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents.

Canada’s exports jumped 8.1% in January, led by a large sale of used aircraft to the United States. Even without the atypical aircraft sale, aggregate exports would have been up, with strong exports of gold bars, crude oil and lumber.

Excluding the swings of 2020, exports posted their largest increase since August 1995.

Canada’s export of services rose slightly on an increase in transportation services, but they still remain 16.3% below the February 2020 level.

Imports edged up 0.9% in January, mostly on higher imports of energy products. Canada’s December trade deficit was revised to C$1.98 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at Mexico border in February US 05:48
Number of German enterprises in Uzbekistan increases in last four years Business 05:10
Spike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus Economy 04:21
Brazil working with Biden on climate, Amazon deforestation - foreign minister Other News 03:18
Luxembourg ratifies protocol on tax agreement with Russia Economy 02:25
U.S., Britain announce 4-month tariff suspension in aircraft subsidy dispute Transport 01:39
Aeroflot to make flights to Seychelles from April 2 Transport 00:41
Kazakh MFA talks great importance of developing relations with Turkic-speaking countries Kazakhstan 5 March 23:58
Georgia expands list of countries from which tourists can travel to country Transport 5 March 23:37
Iran to hold talks with EAEU soon Iran 5 March 23:23
Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Georgia in the week of March 22 - seputy health minister Georgia 5 March 22:50
Turkey registers more than 11 302 new coronavirus cases Turkey 5 March 22:47
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agreement to step up cooperation in healthcare Uzbekistan 5 March 22:32
Wind energy replaces coal as Germany's biggest energy source in 2020 Economy 5 March 22:21
National Bank of Kazakhstan adopts several anti-crisis measures during COVID-19 pandemic Finance 5 March 22:00
Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 5 March 20:54
Norwegian company discloses amount of investments made in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 19:04
BSEC countries discuss impact of pandemic on tourism sector Society 5 March 18:53
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold, Chem Trade company sign contract Finance 5 March 18:53
Georgia-Ireland Council to be important chain for strengthening bilateral economic relations Business 5 March 18:28
Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbek-Chinese JV talk prospects for co-op in oil, gas industry Oil&Gas 5 March 18:27
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 5 March 18:26
World Bank may support Azerbaijan in fight against COVID-19 Finance 5 March 18:25
Azerbaijan names volume of compulsory non-life insurance market in Jan.2021 Finance 5 March 18:25
Swiss plan free coronavirus tests for population Europe 5 March 17:55
Liberated Azerbaijani lands have great potential in winemaking Business 5 March 17:53
Azerbaijan may apply quarantine measures if COVID-19 infections continue to increase Society 5 March 17:36
UK watchdog looks to 'open banking' apps to help boost competition Europe 5 March 17:27
Georgian mobile operators see decrease in total revenues for 2020 ICT 5 March 17:23
Georgia plans to build hanger in Telavi airport for private jets Construction 5 March 17:20
Chevron to buy out Noble Midstream in all-stock $1.32 billion deal US 5 March 17:14
Azerbaijani State Security Service shares grief of death of Turkish servicemen Politics 5 March 17:14
Azerbaijan eyes to start employment promotion activities in liberated areas Society 5 March 17:12
Armenia once again demonstrates that it is far from sound thinking - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 5 March 17:10
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 5 March 17:06
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Taghybayli village (VIDEO) Politics 5 March 16:59
Kazakhstan offers Uzbekistan to consider launching production of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 5 March 16:56
Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as first deputy chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party Politics 5 March 16:49
First website of sign language dictionary to be developed in Azerbaijan Society 5 March 16:43
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO) Economy 5 March 16:37
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan’s state commodity exchange in Feb. 2021 Business 5 March 16:35
Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries Society 5 March 16:27
Baku International Sea Trade Port expanding co-op with in Netherlands Economy 5 March 16:15
Azerbaijan's internet provider eyes to expand coverage of communication services ICT 5 March 16:05
Trade takes up largest share in total turnover of Georgia's business sector Business 5 March 16:04
Volume of Azerbaijani Depository Center's Feb. 2021 bond payments revealed Finance 5 March 16:00
Volume of business sector turnover up in Georgia Business 5 March 15:48
Italian companies eye returning to Iranian energy market Business 5 March 15:43
Azercell reveals the “Victory Year”s results Society 5 March 15:34
Main share of industrial production volume in Baku accounts for extractive sector Business 5 March 15:32
Azerbaijan records decrease in Jan. 2021 population's bank deposits Finance 5 March 15:21
Five impressive facts about OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 5 March 15:20
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for Feb. 2021 Business 5 March 15:13
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for selection of flexible generation projects Oil&Gas 5 March 15:12
Azerbaijan's police officers find munitions in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 5 March 15:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 5 Society 5 March 15:06
Reliability of Azerbaijani data center confirmed by int’l certification institute Economy 5 March 15:06
Iran receives third batch of Sputnik V vaccine Society 5 March 15:03
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 6 Oil&Gas 5 March 15:01
Azerbaijan confirms 175 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 March 14:52
Kazakh Kazatomprom to hold additional auction on its solar energy assets Oil&Gas 5 March 14:28
Turkmenistan considers promoting expansion of partnership opportunities within ECO Business 5 March 14:27
Hungary eyes increasing medicines supply to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 March 14:24
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash Politics 5 March 14:23
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy highlights country's progress in terms of economic freedom Business 5 March 14:12
Australia resumes postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 5 March 14:11
Azerbaijan holds auction for public property facilities Business 5 March 14:10
Volkswagen core brand to accelerate electric vehicle shift Europe 5 March 13:55
Kazakh airlines launch new flight to Uzbekistan Transport 5 March 13:51
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank co-op to increase hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 5 March 13:51
Investment in development of Chabahar Port continues Transport 5 March 13:50
Britain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor Europe 5 March 13:49
Volume of food products sold in trade network of Azerbaijan’s Baku city increases Business 5 March 13:40
Maritime India Summit-2021 celebrates ‘Chabahar Day’ Other News 5 March 13:34
Egyptair to replace Sinai Air on Tel Aviv - Cairo route Israel 5 March 13:27
US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar (PHOTOS) Politics 5 March 13:26
Three possible scenarios on economic dev't regarding COVID-19 crisis in Georgia Business 5 March 13:22
Kazakhstan reports increase in overall 2020 trade with Greece Business 5 March 13:18
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 5 March 13:17
Small solar photovoltaic station launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 5 March 13:16
Kazakh National Bank shares data on money transfers via payment systems for 2020 Finance 5 March 13:14
Azerbaijan's Internet provider increases contribution to country's educational sphere Economy 5 March 13:14
PASHA Bank talks possible development of 'neo-banks', information security in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 13:13
SOCAR becomes main supplier of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 5 March 13:10
Azerbaijan to study underground water resources through satellite images ICT 5 March 12:52
Kazakhstan discloses target volume of electricity generation for 2021 Oil&Gas 5 March 12:52
Fidelity Investments Inc acquires shares of Bank of Georgia Business 5 March 12:48
Deposits dev’t of Turkmenistan’s Uzynada field to increase oil, gas condensate production Oil&Gas 5 March 12:45
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster launching direct flights to Turkey Transport 5 March 12:43
Azerbaijan names amount of compensations paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 5 March 12:39
Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5 Georgia 5 March 12:37
Russia documents 11,024 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 5 March 12:26
Turkmenistan plans to drill new wells at North Goturdepe field Oil&Gas 5 March 12:14
Public catering turnover for January 2021 in Baku drops Finance 5 March 12:13
Kazakhstan to commission several new petrochemical plants Kazakhstan 5 March 12:13
Kazakhstan preparing concept for further Kashagan field dev't Oil&Gas 5 March 12:10
Uniper increases natural gas sales Oil&Gas 5 March 12:09
Uniper sees €160 million increase in adjusted net income y-o-y Oil&Gas 5 March 11:59
International Fund for Agricultural Development helping Georgia modernize agriculture sector Business 5 March 11:54
Uzkimyosanoat, Shell talk modernization of Uzbekistan’s chemical enterprises Oil&Gas 5 March 11:51
All news