New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev has appointed a new adviser, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

Farid Ahmadov has been appointed as a new adviser to the minister.

Ahmadov graduated from Baku State University (Bachelor of Laws) in 2000, received the master's degree in international law with distinction in 2002. Ahmadov received the master's degree in international human rights at the University of Essex in England and also has a number of other degrees of local and foreign universities in 2003.

Moreover, new deputy director general Khayyam Alizade has been appointed in Azerpost LLC.

"The new deputy director general took up his duties on February 22, 2021,” Azerpost said. “After this appointment, there are three deputy directors general."

Alizade entered the Faculty of Applied Mathematics of Baku State University in 1989 and graduated from this university with dignity in mathematics in 1994.

Today Subkhan Kazimov, Nazim Suleymanov and Khayyam Alizade are deputy directors general at Azerpost LLC.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev