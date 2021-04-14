Azerbaijani citizens can visit dozens of countries without visa - Henley&Partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan took the 74th position in the ranking of the World Passport Index from Henley&Partners international consulting company at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, Trend reports with reference to Henley&Partners.

The current position in the rating allows Azerbaijani citizens to visit without a visa or simplify entry to 68 countries, the company noted.

“Universal anti-coronavirus vaccination in a number of countries gives hope that movement of citizens between countries will again become commonplace,” the company said.

As reported, some CIS countries have significantly changed their positions in the ranking.

“While there have been very few changes in the World Passport Index since the COVID-19 outbreak, some countries have shown outstanding results over the past decade,” the company’s report said.

Henley&Partners is an international consulting company specializing in the development of government programs for the granting of citizenship and residence permits by investment, as well as in the provision of services in this area to individuals.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev