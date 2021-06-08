Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
The bill on the execution of the state budget for 2020 was submitted for discussion in the third reading and approved at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 8.
In accordance with the bill, revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2020 amounted to 24.7 billion manat ($14.5 billion), expenses - 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).
The budget deficit amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion). The free balance on the Single Treasury Account amounted to 1.5 billion manat ($882 million) as of January 1, 2021.
