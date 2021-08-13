Pakistan plans to export mangoes to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

We hope that soon Pakistani mango will be available on the Azerbaijani market, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said, Trend reports.

Hayee made the remark at the Pakistani Mango Festival in Baku.

“Mango has become a piece of Pakistani culture and folklore. Our country is a leader among the exporting countries of mangoes,” he said.

The ambassador stressed that the South Asian mango is grown in the Pakistani province of South Punjab.

“Over 100 varieties of mango are grown in Pakistan, and some of them are on display today at the festival. We hope that in the future, Pakistani businessmen with a wide range of these products will enter the Azerbaijani market,” the ambassador added.

