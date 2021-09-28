UK petrol pumps dry amid panic buying

Petrol pumps in English cities are running dry after panic buying worsened shortages caused by a lack of truckers, Trend reports citing AlJazeera.

Queues of cars snaked back from filling stations across the country, swallowing up supplies and forcing many retailers to shut despite assurances from the government that the United Kingdom is not short of fuel.

The PRA represents independent fuel retailers, who account for 65 percent of all UK forecourts.

British oil giant BP said nearly a third of its stations nationwide had run out of the two main grades of fuel – unleaded petrol and diesel – as the spate of panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow companies to work together to ease shortages.