Some tobacco products proposed to be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Proposal has been made to include some tobacco products in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, discussed at meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

The amendment envisions setting an excise tax of 30 manat ($17.6) per kilogram of hookah tobacco and tobacco substitutes, smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco.