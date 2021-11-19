Russian companies invited to participate in Azerbaijani energy projects as investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

An agreement on the exchange of detailed information on projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan by the Russian companies was reached, Trend reports on Nov. 19 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The issues of fruitful cooperation between the two countries in various fields were discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and the Russian Business Mission headed by Roman Chekushov, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Licensing in Foreign Trade of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in Baku on November 19.

The Russian delegation was informed about the energy potential of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the work conducted to restore the energy infrastructure.

Moreover, the Russian companies were invited to participate in energy projects in Azerbaijan as investors.