Azerbaijan’s SMBDA and "ASAN Radio" launch radio programs for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Small Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and "ASAN Radio" are launching radio programs for entrepreneurs, Trend reports with reference to SMBDA.

According to the information, a new educational project "Friend of SMEs" for entrepreneurs will start on December 1 within the framework of cooperation with "ASAN Radio".

The programs can be listened to on the air of "ASAN Radio" every Wednesday at 19:05 (GMT+4), and they will also be broadcast on Facebook pages of ASAN Radio and SMBDA.

It is reported that this project is aimed at increasing the level of business education, raising the awareness of entrepreneurs about existing business opportunities and support mechanisms.

The program "Friend of SMEs" will touch upon such issues as measures are taken to develop entrepreneurship in the country, support mechanisms, innovations in this area, ongoing projects, and other issues of interest to the business community.

Representatives of relevant government agencies that provide services and support to entrepreneurs, professional specialists will provide detailed information on issues of interest to businessmen.

Also, in the program, business representatives in different areas will share their experience, and specialists will answer questions from entrepreneurs on the air.