Azerbaijan expands list of goods not covered by VAT refund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The VAT refund mechanism in Azerbaijan will not apply to the purchase of vehicles with manual transmission, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products, Trend reports on Dec.3.
The mentioned change is provided for a bill on amending the Tax Code, which was discussed in the third reading at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament).
Previously, the VAT refund mechanism did not apply only to the purchase of fuel.
After discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.
