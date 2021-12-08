Proposal made to exempt from taxes import of goods for mine clearance to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

A proposal has been made to exempt imports of personal body armor (clothing), tools, explosives and pyrotechnic substances to Azerbaijan from paying taxes for five years, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The preposition also includes mine detection dogs.

According to the information, this is envisaged by amendments to the Tax Code and the Law "on Customs Tariffs", submitted for discussion at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis (parliament).

Will be updated