Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee

Economy 25 December 2021 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Goods of unknown origin, which are unsuitable for use and the circulation of which is limited or prohibited by the State Customs Committee, have been destroyed in Azerbaijan, head of the department at the Committee’s Main Operational - Investigation Office Elnur Gurbanov told journalists, Trend reports on Dec. 25.

According to Gurbanov, the destroyed goods include 4,600 boxes with fireworks, 119,385 pyrotechnics, various expired drugs, more than 3,000 liters of alcoholic beverages, 162 liters of soft drinks, 361.14 kilograms of food and non-food items.

He noted that 37 souvenirs, 32 boxes of cigarettes and 51.7 liters of various alcoholic beverages of Armenian production were also among the destroyed goods.

The goods were destroyed on the basis of an expert opinion, added the committee's representative.

