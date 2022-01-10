Spanish Murciana goat sales begin in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Murciana goats have been delivered to the Gobustan livestock breeding complex under the Agroservice OJSC, Trend reports referring to the statement of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture.
Due to the expiration of the quarantine period, the sale of these goats has already begun at a 60 percent discount, announced the report.
Murciana goats (Spain) are distinguished by high productivity and adaptability to hot climatic conditions, their milk is mainly suitable for cheese making, said the statement.
