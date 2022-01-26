Azerbaijan to export saffron to Arab countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani businessmen reached the preliminary agreements on new cooperation at the 28th International Trade Food and Beverage Exhibition (Anfas Food Product) on January 18-21 in Antalya, Turkey, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The producers of jams and vegetable oils have reached preliminary distribution agreements with the Turkish companies.

Saffron producers have also reached preliminary agreements on the export of local saffron and saffron products to the Arab countries while a dried fruit producer reached the preliminary agreements on the export of dried persimmons to Turkey's shops.

Some 15 representatives of the Azerbaijani micro and small businesses showcased their products at the exhibition at a special pavilion organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Dried fruits, vegetable oils, canned foods, fruit juices, tea, berries, saffron and saffron products, biscuits, sweets, chocolate and other products were showcased at the "Made in Azerbaijan" stand.